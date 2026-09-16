BAT BOY to be Presented at The Gem Theatre in October

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The horror-comedy rock musical, Bat Boy, based on Weekly World News will run at The GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. Directed and Musically Directed by Damien Lorton, this production will play a limited engagement from October 9 to 25, 2026, at the historic GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. The opening night for the media is Saturday, October 10, 2026. Pre-show Gala at 7:00PM, Performance at 8:00PM.

Bat Boy: The Musical is a dark, yet heartfelt, horror-comedy rock musical based on a story from the tabloid Weekly World News. Edgar is half-boy, half-bat, who is discovered in a cave and taken in by a compassionate family in the small, close-minded town of Hope Falls, West Virginia. As Edgar attempts to become a "normal" boy, he wins the heart of the veterinarian's daughter, Shelley. But as prejudice and fear swell, Edgar's shocking origins are revealed, forcing the town to face the monster within themselves. Equal parts hilarious and heartfelt, this cult-classic musical features a high-energy rock score that explores what it truly means to be human.

The cast features Jack Janowicz as Bat Boy, Adriana Sanchez as Meredith Parker, Sasha Baker as Shelley Parker, and Peter Crisafulli as Dr. Parker. In addition to Direction/Musical Direction by Damien Lorton, the creative team for OMP's production of BAT BOY includes Scenic Design by Victor Crisafulli, Lighting Design by Jon Hyrkas, and Costume Design by Luis Cornejo. Musician credits include Nick Bravo and Pianist/Conductor with a 5-piece band.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 06 Hrs 46 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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