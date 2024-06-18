Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Coast Theater Company presents An Inspector Calls by J B Priestley. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning June 21st, 2024, and playing two weekends through June 30th.

Director Connor Berkompas said of the production, "J.B. Priestley's An Inspector Calls is a powerful call to action in the form of a thrilling whodunit. I have always been drawn to the play's clear and direct message: We don't live alone. We are members of one body. We are responsible for each other.

While the play was written in 1945, its transparency and clarity of intention feel refreshing today. I am excited for Orange County audiences to experience this work together. It's surprising, it's unsettling, and it's incredibly moving."

About the Director

Connor Berkompas is a theatre-maker and movement artist currently based in the Twin Cities. He is the founding artistic director of Nervous Theatre, a nomadic theatrical collective whose work has been presented at venues across the country including Tinworks Art, The Boston Conservatory, Gloucester Stage Company, The Ellen Theatre and Surel's Place. Recent projects with Nervous Theatre include adaptations of Beckett's Texts for Nothing and Brecht's Caucasian Chalk Circle as well as the world premieres of A Marvelous Party, Strange Mating Calls, and MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW. Connor is thrilled to be back at ACTC working with this stellar ensemble. nervoustheatre.com

About An Inspector Calls

A gripping thriller, boldly reimagined, turns the drawing room murder mystery genre on its head. An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley, is a play that revolves around the apparent suicide of a young woman called Eva Smith. In the play, the unsuspecting Birling family are visited by the mysterious Inspector. He arrives just as they are celebrating the engagement of Sheila Birling to Gerald Croft. Priestley's exploration of society's failings and the human conscience means An Inspector Calls continues to resonate, serving as a compelling reminder of our collective duty to one another no matter their class or gender.

Cast: Ryan Miller as the Inspector; Tony Sutera as Mr. Birling; Linda Sutera as Mrs. Birling; Gabrielle Paul as Sheila; Luke Desmond as Eric; Dane Hobrecht as Gerald; and Julia Flores as Edna.

Creative Team: Founding Producing Artistic Director, Susan K. Berkompas, Connor Berkompas is the director. Scott Cokely (Music Director), Sarah Grandpre (Ensemble & Musical Director) and Hannah Simmons (Choreographer). Jim Huffman (Set Designer); Lia Hansen (Costume Designer); Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer); Jenna Bolar (Stage Manager); Jaden Massaro (Assistant Stage Manager); Madison Melendes (Company Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Natalia Elizalde (Assistant Theatre Manager); ACTC Interns/Apprentices: Matthew Barge, Jenna Bolar, Jaden Massaro, Julia Flores, Christina Rose, Kendra Barnhart, Gregory Dodd, Oboroghene Chindindu Fieboh.

Tickets

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.ACTCtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145. Performance dates and times are June 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30pm and June 22, 23, 29, 30 at 2:00pm.

