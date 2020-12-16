Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aloha Wanderwell Baker Film Makes 2020 National Film Registry Cut

The films selected are considered to be some of America's most influential motion pictures.

Dec. 16, 2020  

The Library of Congress has just announced its annual list of 25 films selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry's vault. And, Richard Diamond, trustee, Richard Diamond Trust, is excited to share that "With Car and Camera Around the World" made the cut. The films selected are considered to be some of America's most influential motion pictures.

The National Film Registry provides the following description for this historic silent film: "Filmed from 1922 to 1929, the film documents the expeditions of Walter Wanderwell and Aloha Wanderwell Baker, the first woman to drive around the world by car. The couple, along with a crew of volunteers, crisscrossed dozens of countries in a caravan of Ford Model Ts, filming people, cultures and historical landmarks on 35mm film. Learning the filmmaking craft along the way, Aloha served as camera assistant, cinematographer, editor, actress, screenwriter, interpreter, driver, negotiator, and, at times, director."

Diamond, who is also Aloha's grandson, is responsible for working to preserve the "Aloha Wanderwell Collection" including rare footage, technicolor movies and one sound film. There are even some home movies in color that feature Humphrey Bogart.

"It's exhilarating to know that 'With Car and Camera Around the World' will be preserved for generations to come," Diamond says.

For more information and to view the complete list of films: https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-082/


