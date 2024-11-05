A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to The Rose Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rose Center Theater has announced its upcoming production of A Christmas Carol, a heartwarming and magical Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved classic. This holiday season, audiences of all ages are invited to experience the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation, brought to life by a talented cast and crew.

Under the direction of Tim Nelson, the Rose Center Theater's production of A Christmas Carol promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. With a captivating score by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, the show features stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and powerful performances that will transport audiences to a world of wonder and imagination.

The story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, who take him on a journey of self-discovery. Through their guidance, Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas and embraces the spirit of generosity and compassion.

"We are excited to bring this beloved story to the stage and share it with our community," says Tim Nelson. "A Christmas Carol is a timeless tale that speaks to the human spirit, and we believe it will resonate with audiences of all ages. This production has become a cherished holiday tradition for so many, and we are excited to share it with our local community."

Performances run December 6-8 and 20-22, 2024. A Gala Performance will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 7:30 PM. Join in for a festive gala performance of A Christmas Carol, decked full of festive holiday hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a cast meet-and-greet after the show! All food and beverage to be served during the performance's intermission.

