World Premiere of SIMONA'S SEARCH & More Set for Hartford Stage 2023/2024 Season

Hartford Stage has announced the Tony Award-winning theater's highly-anticipated lineup for the 2023/2024 season. The 60th anniversary season promises to be an exciting one beginning with a playful adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen's quintessential work Pride and Prejudice; followed by the World Premiere of Martín Zimmerman's Simona's Search; the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall, in association with Baltimore Center Stage; a timely look at Arthur Miller's American classic All My Sons; and a new production of Lisa Kron's hilarious and heartbreaking Obie Award-winning 2.5 Minute Ride. The subscription season will be joined by the long-awaited return of the holiday favorite Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.

Artistic Director Melia Bensussen states,"We're thrilled to be celebrating our 60th anniversary season with this spectacular range of works. From world premieres to classics of American theater, Pulitzer Prize-winning storytellers, and the return of a beloved tradition in this community. We hope everyone will enjoy this season full of laughter, love, reflection - plays that make us open our hearts and minds."

Managing Director Cynthia Rider adds, "We invite everyone to join us at Hartford Stage. There's nothing like sharing the experience of live performance with fellow theatergoers. As we continue to rebuild our audience after the pandemic, we're so grateful to our subscribers. Their dedication in supporting the remarkable work we present on our stage is the foundation on which we'll build our next 60 years."

Subscriptions for the five-play season are on sale now by visiting HartfordStage.org or calling (860) 527-5151. Subscribers save up to 25% off, with season packages starting as low as $112.50. A Christmas Carol is offered as a subscription add-on with season ticket holders receiving a 20% discount on tickets. Discounted preview subscriptions are available for the first six performances of each run. Post-show discussions will be held after three performances (second Sunday matinee, final Tuesday evening, and Wednesday matinee) of each production. Open-captioning will be available at the third Sunday matinee series, and audio-described performances will be available at the final Saturday matinee series.

Single tickets for the season, including A Christmas Carol, will go on sale for the general public in July.

Groups of 10+ save up to 20% off tickets for any performance throughout the season, plus can add-on a pre-show private event. Visit HartfordStage.org/groups to learn more.

Student matinees are planned for Pride and Prejudice, A Christmas Carol, and All My Sons. School groups can reserve tickets by visiting HartfordStage.org/education. Call (860) 520-7265 for more information about pricing, pre-show workshops, and post-show talkbacks.

Support for the 2023/2024 season at Hartford Stage comes from Stanley Black & Decker. Raytheon Technologies is the lead production sponsor of A Christmas Carol, with additional producers Bill & Judy Thompson. Rick & Beth Costello are the executive producers of Simona's Search. Jack & Donna Sennott are the executive producers of All My Sons, with additional sponsors The John & Kelly Hartman Foundation, Don & Marilyn Allan, and Sally Speer. The Hot Wing King director Christopher D. Betts is Hartford Stage's Joyce C. Willis Fellow, made possible by The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation.

The 2023-2024 Season

Pride and Prejudice

October 12 - November 5, 2023

By Kate Hamill

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo

The classic love story - with a contemporary twist.

It's about time for the Bennet sisters to get married, only the independent and outspoken Elizabeth isn't keen on the idea. Meanwhile, the proud and mysterious Mr. Darcy keeps appearing in the Bennet social sphere, sparking conflict and marital questions. Might a change of heart be in the cards for Elizabeth?

In this playful adaptation, Kate Hamill bends tradition and social conventions. It is a truth universally acknowledged that this Pride and Prejudice is not to be missed.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

November 24 - December 24, 2023

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Michael Wilson

Hartford's beloved Christmas tradition is back!

The magic of Charles Dickens's heartwarming classic returns with former Hartford Stage Artistic Director Michael Wilson at the helm.

Come see Connecticut's favorite family holiday tradition and spend some time with Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future as they bring A Christmas Carol to life on stage. It's perfect holiday entertainment!

Simona's Search

January 18 - February 11, 2024

By Martín Zimmerman

Directed by Melia Bensussen

WORLD PREMIERE

The past is always present.

Simona's father is an enigma. Curious about his life in Latin America before moving to the United States, Simona obsesses over his secrets as her thoughts and dreams become haunted by the mystery that is his past. Simona's Search is a riveting exploration of the bond between fathers and daughters, love and sacrifice, nature and nurture.

From the writer and producer of Netflix's Ozark comes this gripping world premiere.

The Hot Wing King

February 29 - March 24, 2024

By Katori Hall

Directed by Christopher D. Betts (Joyce C. Willis Fellow)

In Association with Baltimore Center Stage

Secret recipe? Check. Cooking crew? Check. Emergency situation? Uh oh.

With only days to go until Memphis's annual "Hot Wang Festival," things are heating up in Cordell's kitchen. He and his crew are prepping to take home the crown when his boyfriend's nephew shows up at the front door. Over the course of one weekend, the fate of the competition - and their relationships - is called into question. Will the crew make it to the festival? Will they make it at all?

Christopher D. Betts (Trouble in Mind) is back to direct this 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy that celebrates the families we make and the risks we take.

All My Sons

April 11 - May 5, 2024

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Melia Bensussen

A timely revival that weighs the cost of the American dream.

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge comes another masterpiece of American theater. All My Sons brings us into the Keller's backyard, where a neighborhood is forced to reckon with buried truths. The fallout exposes the fault lines beneath their lives, leading to the unravelling of a family.

Seventy-five years later, this Arthur Miller classic still packs a strong emotional punch and reveals as much about today's America as it did when it first premiered.

2.5 Minute Ride

May 30 - June 23, 2024

By Lisa Kron

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass

Illuminating at every turn.

Lisa is making a video about her dad. She's capturing the big and small moments: from the annual amusement park family vacations to the father-daughter journey to Auschwitz, where his parents were killed - and everything in between. Step on this rollercoaster ride of high hilarity and deep disquiet as one woman tries to make sense of it all.

From Tony Award-winning playwright Lisa Kron (Fun Home) comes a surprising tragicomedy about coming to terms with where - and who - you come from.

About Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has been led by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider since the summer of 2019. The theater's mission is to enlighten, entertain, and educate by creating theatrical programming of the highest caliber that has a transformative impact on audiences, the community, and its field. Under Bensussen's artistic vision, the theater has reimagined classics including Eugene O'Neill's Ah! Wilderness which reopened the theater to great acclaim following the pandemic and brought more work celebrating the Latine heritages in the region, including Quixote Nuevo, the virtual American Voices New Play Festival, Kiss My Aztec!, and Espejos: Clean. Hartford Stage has presented various world premieres, including: the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Anastasia; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, winner of four 2014 Tony Awards; and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Water by the Spoonful, winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Hartford Stage's vast education programs engage students of all ages from across the state through student matinee performances, in-school programs, theatre classes, and youth productions. hartfordstage.org