World Premiere Of LOVE AFFAIR: A NEW MUSICAL Coming To Branford's Legacy Theatre

The Legacy Theatre continues their 2024 Mainstage Season with Love Affair: A New Musical. The production is set to run August 8-25, with performances Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm, with additional performances on Saturday, August 10 and Saturday, August 24 at 8pm, and Thursday August 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available at legacytheatrect.org/love-affair or by calling the Box Office at (203) 315-1901.

A world-premiere musical, Love Affair tells the story of a beautiful, yet unassuming woman who boards a transatlantic cruise bound for New York to marry a wealthy socialite. However, when she meets a captivating playboy on the ship, she discovers something she never expected: true love in a Love Affair. Based on the 1939 film of the same title, which was later remade into the iconic film An Affair to Remember, this thrilling new musical is sure to capture the hearts of all.

The production is set to star Michelle Aravena as Terry McKay and feature Michael Starr as Michel Marnet, with Janet Dickinson as Madeline. The company will also include Niko Charney (Swing), Amber Emerson (Multi-Role 2), Dominic Pagliaro (Multi-Role 3), Emily Steinhardt (Phyllis Knoefller), Steve Taylor (Multi-Role 4), Christine Voytko (Swing). Matthew Couvillon and Joseph J. Simeone serve as co-directors, choreographers, and production designers with Bill Speed as music director. The production team also includes Jamie Burnett as scenic and lighting designer, Elizabeth Bolster as costume designer, Adam Jackson as sound designer, and Nate Bloom as props designer, with Sarah Pero as production manager, Rod Brogan as production stage manager, Mary Margaret Pelkey as stage manager, and Alaina Dwyer and Nora Longway as assistant stage managers. Love Affair: A New Musical features book, music, and lyrics by Joseph J. Simeone with additional book by Annaliese Jakimides and additional lyrics by Ethan Kanfer and is based on the 1939 film by Donald Ogden Stewart.

Love Affair: A New Musical is sponsored by the Burry Fredrik Foundation, Webster Bank, and WSHU Public Radio, and Legacy Theatre's 2024 Mainstage Season is sponsored by Atlas Healthcare. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office. For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

The Legacy Theatre is a professional regional theatre company that enhances the Connecticut shoreline's cultural scene, economy, educational opportunities, and quality of life through live theatre and related programs. This historic theatre in the Stony Creek village of Branford offers Mainstage Productions, Broadway Concerts, a Family Series, holiday performances, new works, classes, special events, and more to the town of Branford, the shoreline, and beyond. The Legacy strives to be a premiere Arts house and to ensure ongoing seasons of uplifting, inspiring, and challenging professional theatre, and theatre training, for all. With a dedicated staff and supportive volunteer base, Legacy Theatre enters their fourth season in Stony Creek this year, with performances including the highly anticipated musical, The Great American Mousical, directed by Julie Andrews and the world premiere of Love Affair: A New Musical. More information on Legacy Theatre and the 2024 Season can be found at www.legacytheatrect.org.

