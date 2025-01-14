News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Jaime Babbitt - PIANO BARN - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL WITH SHANE PARUS AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Gregson - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Douglas Shankman - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse

Best Dance Production (Professional)
MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bert Bernardi - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Julie Andrews - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
David Fritsch - CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
James Andreassi - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Ensemble (Professional)
MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jakob Kelsey - PANTO OF THE OPERA - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Japhy Weideman - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Justin Rugg - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Audra James - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Christine Dwyer - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Matt Austin - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Play (Professional)
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Von Del Mar - CHRISTMAS COOKIES - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ann Beyersdorfer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Addis Engel - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jay Hilton - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Shelley Marsh Poggio - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Beau Bradshaw - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ryan Ellen Burbank - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Stephanie-Stiefel Williams - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - 2024

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Ridgefield Theater Barn

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Opera House
 



