Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Jaime Babbitt - PIANO BARN - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL WITH SHANE PARUS AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Bonnie Gregson - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Douglas Shankman - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse



Best Dance Production (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Julie Andrews - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

David Fritsch - CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

James Andreassi - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jakob Kelsey - PANTO OF THE OPERA - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Japhy Weideman - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Justin Rugg - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Adam Souza - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Musical (Professional)

MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Audra James - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Dwyer - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matt Austin - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre



Best Play (Non-Professional)

CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar - CHRISTMAS COOKIES - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ann Beyersdorfer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Addis Engel - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jay Hilton - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Marsh Poggio - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Beau Bradshaw - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ryan Ellen Burbank - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Stephanie-Stiefel Williams - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - 2024



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Ridgefield Theater Barn



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Goodspeed Opera House



