Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Jaime Babbitt - PIANO BARN - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL WITH SHANE PARUS AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Gregson - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Douglas Shankman - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse
Best Dance Production (Professional)
MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bert Bernardi - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Julie Andrews - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
David Fritsch - CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
James Andreassi - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Ensemble (Professional)
MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jakob Kelsey - PANTO OF THE OPERA - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Japhy Weideman - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Justin Rugg - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Audra James - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Christine Dwyer - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Matt Austin - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Play (Professional)
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Von Del Mar - CHRISTMAS COOKIES - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ann Beyersdorfer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Addis Engel - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jay Hilton - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Shelley Marsh Poggio - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Beau Bradshaw - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ryan Ellen Burbank - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Stephanie-Stiefel Williams - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - 2024
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Ridgefield Theater Barn
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Opera House
