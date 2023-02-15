Westport Country Playhouse to Present PETE'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This Month

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities will bring the popular children's book character, Pete the Cat, to its stage in the musical, "Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure," on Sunday, February 26, at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, the show is based on the "Pete the Cat" series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.

The shows is appropriate for grades pre-K through three and runs approximately one-hour in length. Tickets are $25 each; limited availability for both performances.

In "Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure," Pete the Cat and his buddy Callie the Calico sneak into the Hollywood Studios and get lost in the world of the movies. Join Pete, Callie, Ethyl the shy dinosaur, and Robo-Pete in this rockin' new musical adventure that features several fun-filled "Pete the Cat" books, including "Cavecat Pete," "Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map," and "The Cool Cat Boogie."

"Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure" has book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond, with music by Will Aronson, orchestrations by Conor Keelan, scenic design by Rob Odorisio, and costume design by Dustin Cross. The musical is directed and choreographed by Christine O'Grady Roberts. The cast includes Gabbie Pisapia, Mukta Phatak, Dan Zimberg, Kelly Grago, Gabe Hernandez

2023 marks the 56th year that TheaterWorksUSA has been creating exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences across 440 communities in North America. With over 130 shows produced, and over 93 million audiences, TheaterWorksUSA continues to jump-start the careers of countless writers, composers, and performers, along with inspiring children with enlightening content that encourages a positive, inclusive worldview. To learn more, visit www.TWUSA.org.

For full details on "Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure," visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/petesbighollywoodadventure/

Masks are encouraged, but not required. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

All artists, titles, dates, and times are subject to change.

Everyone in the audience requires a ticket. For more information and to buy tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (@wcplayhouse), YouTube (WestportPlayhouse), and Twitter (@wcplayhouse).

ABOUT WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE

Founded in 1931, Westport Country Playhouse is celebrating its 92nd year. The mission of Westport Country Playhouse is to enrich, enlighten, and engage the community through the power of professionally produced theater of the highest caliber and the welcoming experience of the Playhouse campus. The not-for-profit Playhouse provides this experience in multiple ways by offering live theater experiences of the highest quality, under the artistic direction of Mark Lamos; educational and community engagement events to further explore the work on stage; the New Works Initiative, a program dedicated to the discovery, development, and production of new live theatrical works; special performances and programs for students and teachers with extensive curriculum support material; Script in Hand play readings to deepen relationships with audiences and artists; the renowned Woodward Internship Program during the summer months for aspiring theater professionals; Family Festivities presentations to delight young and old alike and to promote reading through live theater; and the beautiful and historic Playhouse campus open for enjoyment and community events year-round.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel