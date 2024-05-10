Hartford Public Library To Offer Passes To TheaterWorks Hartford Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hartford Public Library will now offer two passes for any show at TheaterWorks Hartford to all Hartford residents with an HPL library card, starting with TWH's upcoming production of Sandra by David Cale, music by Matthew Dean Marsh. The production runs from May 30-June 23, 2024. The passes will not be applicable for performances on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

“The Hartford Public Library is grateful to be working with TheaterWorks who believes in building up communities. We are excited to add to our lineup of arts and culture resources that HPL card holders can check out for free. It's a great way to explore what Hartford has to offer,” says Marie Jarry, HPL Director of Public Services.

TheaterWorks Hartford's Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero added, “Through this on-going partnership with the Hartford Public Library, we can now offer more Hartford residents access to great storytelling. TheaterWorks has always been firmly rooted in the Hartford community. We are grateful to call this place home and to the Hartford Public Library for helping us support our community.”

Access to the performances can be checked out through the Library's museum pass system, found here.

Working with the Hartford Public Library is part of TheaterWorks Hartford's effort to create greater access to the arts. TheaterWorks believes that theater and storytelling play an essential role in building strong communities and creating important social discourse.

Sandra by David Cale, with music by Matthew Dean Marsh, is about a Brooklyn-based cafe owner who is thrown into a desperate search when one of her closest friends mysteriously disappears on a trip to Mexico. Sandra is then propelled into a psychologically thrilling adventure filled with mysterious strangers and a highly-charged love affair. In this new and boldly innovative production, Sandra's search for answers ultimately leads her into increasingly dangerous territory and to places she never could have imagined.

For more information about the production, visit twhartford.org.

