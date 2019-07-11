Westport Country Playhouse Presents Sunday Symposium for Irving Berlin Musical Tribute

James Kaplan, noted biographer and author of the upcoming book, "Irving Berlin: New York Genius," will be guest speaker at Westport Country Playhouse's Sunday Symposium on July 21, following a 3 p.m. performance of "Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin," a musical tribute to the legendary songwriter.

The Playhouse Sunday Symposium program is free and open to the public. Kaplan will engage in conversation with David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, about the life, music, and influence of Irving Berlin.

James Kaplan has been writing noted biography, journalism, and fiction for more than four decades. "Irving Berlin: New York Genius" is scheduled for release in November 2019. Exploring the intertwining of Berlin's life with the life of New York City, the biography offers a visceral narrative of Berlin as self-made man and Jewish immigrant, and uncovers Berlin's unique brilliance as a composer of music and lyrics. Kaplan's book underscores Berlin's continued relevance in American popular culture.

Kaplan is also the author of "Frank: The Voice" and "Sinatra: The Chairman," the definitive two-volume biography of Frank Sinatra. Kaplan has written more than 100 major profiles of figures ranging from Madonna to Helen Gurley Brown, Calvin Klein to John Updike, Miles Davis to Meryl Streep, and Arthur Miller to Larry David, for many national magazines. He also co-wrote with Jerry Lewis "Dean and Me: A Love Story."

For Sunday Symposium attendees, 25% off discount flyers will be available to pre-order Kaplan's book, "Irving Berlin: New York Genius," through yalebooks.com.

"Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin" runs from July 16 - August 3. The show celebrates one of the most successful songwriters of the 20th Century and reveals the inspiration for Berlin's countless hit songs, including "Blue Skies," "There's No Business Like Show Business," "White Christmas," and more. Irving Berlin's uplifting immigrant story, from Czarist Russia to New York's Lower East Side to Broadway, epitomizes the American Dream. The production's music and lyrics are by Irving Berlin, book by Hershey Felder, and direction by Trevor Hay.

