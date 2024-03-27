WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Week

The performances are on March 29 - April 14.

By: Mar. 27, 2024

On Friday March 29, TheatreWorks New Milford will present the classic thriller Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher.

Forty-seven years after WAIT UNTIL DARK premiered on Broadway, Jeffrey Hatcher has adapted Frederick Knott’s 1966 original, giving it a new setting. In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion..

The show is directed by Keli Solomon and the cast features Ali Bernhardt, a.m. bhatt, Eric Greenfeld, James Hipp, Sam Everett and Gwen Anderson.

Wait Until Dark opens Friday March 29th and runs for three weekends through Sunday April 14th with two Sunday matinees on April 7th and 14th.  Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.  This show is not recommended for children under 13.

Senior Night/Dress Rehearsal on March 28th is SOLD OUT, but  Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday April 4th at 8:00 pm.  Advance reservations are recommended.

TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017.
 

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.




