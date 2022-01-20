Virtual Salons Announced at Stowe Center

On January 27, 2022, at 7 pm, the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, in partnership with Our Common Purpose, presents Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of The Three Mothers, in conversation with Janée Woods Weber, Executive Director of Connecticut Women's Education and Legal Fund (CWEALF). This is a Zoom program. Advance registration is required to receive the program link: https://64527.blackbaudhosting.com/64527/Salons-at-Stowe-3

Dr. Tubbs's extensive research on activist mothers from the civil rights movement and beyond adds scope and dimension to CWEALF's longstanding advocacy for women's rights and opportunities in Connecticut. A relaxed format discussion centered on the empowerment of women and girls, especially those who are underserved or marginalized, our third salon program informs and inspires and will encourage audience participation.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center presents this third salon of a three-part series intended to explore the ways in which the Telling Our Nation's Story initiative, a recommendation of Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century, can engage communities throughout the country in direct, open-ended, and inclusive conversations about the complex and always evolving American story. Jon D. Cohen, Joan and Irwin Jacobs Program Officer for American Institutions, Society, and the Public Good at the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, will introduce the program and the broader implications and recommendations of Our Common Purpose, a commission on the practice of democratic citizenship.

The program's featured discussants are scholar and author Anna Malaika Tubbs and activist and advocate Janée Woods Weber. Dr. Tubbs is a multidisciplinary expert on current and historical understandings of race, gender, and equity. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University with a BA in anthropology, Dr. Tubbs earned her MA in gender studies and her Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Cambridge as a Bill and Melinda Gates Cambridge Scholar. Her book, The Three Mothers, focuses on the activist mothers of three giants of the 20th-century civil rights movement: Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin. She is joined by Janée Woods Weber, a long-time activist, advocate, facilitator and trainer for social justice issues, and the Executive Director of CWEALF, who previously served as Program Director at Everyday Democracy, a national nonprofit in Hartford that helps communities across the country create action around important issues such as food security, community prosperity, immigration, education, and undoing racism.

This is a free, virtual program. Registration is open.

Visit www.harrietbeecherstowecenter.org/calendar to learn more.

See https://www.harrietbeecherstowecenter.org/media-gallery/#2021-salons-at-stowe-1 to view the first two salons in this three-part series.

Salons at Stowe are possible through the support of the George A. and Grace L. Long Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Co-Trustee.