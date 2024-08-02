Video: Luba Mason Sings 'The Widow's Lament' From Goodspeed's ASK FOR THE MOON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an all new video, watch as Luba Mason sings "The Widow's Lament" from Goodspeed Musicals' Ask for the Moon! Check out the video here!

Performances run July 19 - August 11, 2024.

Set sail on the Jewel of the Sea ocean liner with a scheming widow, a vengeful lawyer, and a volatile nurse. Enjoy the vocal stylings of Misha and Grisha, the squabbling Carpathian twins. Get the latest fashion tips from Persimmon De Vol, stylist par excellence. But only venture into the Poseidon Suite at your own peril…

Madness and hilarity abound in a diabolical new musical comedy that is sure to make waves. Bon voyage!

