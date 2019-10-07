VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Yale Rep's GIRLS

Yale Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of GIRLS, after The Bacchae by Euripides, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelley, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, October 4-26, 2019, at the University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 10.

GIRLS features scenic design by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting byYi Zhao, sound design and original music by Palmer Hefferan, projections by David Bengali, dramaturgy by Amy Boratko, technical direction by Jon West, fight direction by Michael Rossmy, casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Laura Schutzel, C.S.A., and stage management by James Mountcastle.

The cast includes Nicholas L. Ashe, Gabby Beans, Jackeline Torres Cortés, Gregory Saint Georges, Ayesha Jordan, Daniel Liu,Keren Lugo, Zoe Mann, Maia Mihanovich, Anula Navlekar,Tom Nelis, Jennifer Regan, Julian Sanchez, Will Seefried, Jeanine Serralles, Haynes Thigpen, Adrienne Wells, Amelia Workman, and Jeena Yi.

Exiled to boarding schools for his entire life, Deon returns to his birthplace with a vengeance--luring the women of the town to the woods for a night of uninhibited partying. Meanwhile, a young reactionary with a big social media following condemns the debauchery and vows to restore order. Pulsing with a beat that is as dangerous as it is seductive, GIRLS is an electrifying contemporary spin on Euripides's The Bacchae with a killer DJ, bumping dance music, and live-streaming video.





