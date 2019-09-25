VIDEO: First Look at QUIXOTE NUEVO at Hartford Stage

Quixote Nuevo recently began performances at Hartford Stage.

Get a first look at the production in the all new video below!

A reimagining of Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, Quixote Nuevo is produced in association with Huntington Theatre Company and Alley Theatre.

Quixote Nuevo is set in the fictional modern-day border town of La Plancha, Texas, where Don Quixote loses himself in stories of chivalrous escapades and embarks upon a quest of imagination, adventure, and Tejano music. Along the way he recruits a hapless but trusty sidekick in his search for lost love. As the community wrestles with containing Quixote's fantasies, he, his family and friends discover the joys and perils of being the hero of your own story.

For more information, visit https://www.hartfordstage.org/quixote-nuevo/.





