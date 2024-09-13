TheaterWorks Hartford to Present FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford has revealed details for its 2024-2025 season opener Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction). The New England Premiere of the shocking thriller from the mind of writer Jeffrey Lieber, co-creator of the hit television series Lost, is an unfolding mystery about the cost of lies, the price of truth, and the consequences of revelations that are long overdue. For decades, Adele and Zachary have secretly met in a remote cabin in the woods to celebrate their passion and be together. This year though, something is…different. Directed by Rob Ruggiero and running October 3 - November 3, 2024, this explosive new play is full of surprising twists, dark secrets, and broken cabinets.

The cast of Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) includes Tim DeKay (White Collar, 1923), Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place), and Lana Young (The Resident, WandaVision), all of whom are making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts.

The creative team for Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) includes Luke Canteralla (set design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Joseph Shrope (costume design), Sherrice Mojgani (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (original music and sound design), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The running time is approximately 120 minutes with an intermission.

Tickets are priced at $25–$70. All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

