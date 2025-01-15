The Sharon Playhouse Presents A Special Benefit Performance of A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sharon Playhouse has announced a special one-night-only staged reading of A.R. Gurney's legendary play Love Letters, benefiting the Playhouse.

This unique event will feature acclaimed actors Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, The Notorious Bettie Page; Disgraced and as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway) and Campbell Scott (House of Cards, The Amazing Spider-Man 1&2; Noises Off, A Christmas Carol on Broadway), directed by Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director, Carl Andress, offering an intimate experience of this timeless exploration of love and connection.

The performance will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 PM in the Bok Gallery at the Sharon Playhouse. Tickets are now on sale: https://www.sharonplayhouse.org/love-letters

Love Letters tells the story of the poignant correspondence between Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, two people whose lives are intertwined through letters exchanged over the course of fifty years. The play beautifully captures their dreams, disappointments, and the enduring bond that shapes their connection.

"We are honored to bring together this extraordinary cast for such a special evening in support of the Sharon Playhouse," says Artistic Director Carl Andress. "Love Letters is a stunning and emotional exploration of human connection, and Gretchen and Campbell will bring these iconic characters to life in a truly memorable way. It's the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Weekend, and we hope our community will join us in supporting the arts in Northwest Connecticut."

Proceeds from the event will support the Sharon Playhouse's continued efforts to provide high-quality performances and arts education to the community. The Playhouse will announce its exciting 2025 Mainstage Season titles in early February!

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, regional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft. For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

