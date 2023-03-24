Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series Continues With Verdi's FALSTAFF Next Month

The event is on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 6pm.

Mar. 24, 2023  
The Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series continues on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 6pm with a Met Opera Encore in HD screening of Verdi's Falstaff. A deeply human comedy full of humor and genuine emotion, Verdi's last opera is a splendid finale to an unparalleled career in the theater.

The story is an amalgamation of scenes from Shakespeare, primarily drawn from the comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park and Ailyn Peěrez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

With a supremely well-crafted score, which has long commanded the respect even of Verdi's critics, it is an astounding work and among the greatest operatic comedies of all time. Don't miss this encore presentation on the big screen of the Playhouse!

The Met Opera is presented at the Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, with underwriting by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, and AAA members, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




