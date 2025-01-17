The Mark Twain House & Museum Will Host Author Salvador Gómez-Colón on Hurricane Maria Memoir

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mark Twain House & Museum (MTH&M) announced a book discussion with Yale University student and author Salvador Gómez-Colón on Hurricane: My Story of Resilience. This Young Adult memoir recounts how the devastation of Hurricane Maria on his native Puerto Rico inspired Gómez-Colón's own activism.

Part of the museum's Endless Possibilities: Tales for All Generations Series of stories about young people facing modern challenges, the talk will be held in-person at The Mark Twain Museum Center (351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT) on Wednesday, February 12 at 7pm. Goméz-Colón will be joined in conversation with MTH&M's Literary Program Coordinator Omar Acevedo. Copies of Hurricane: My Story of Resilience will be available for sale and signed by the author. General admission tickets for the reading are $10 and can be reserved at MarkTwainHouse.org. Admission is free for MTH&M Members.

About Hurricane: My Story of Resilience

Suffering heavy damage in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Puerto Rican communities lacked access to clean water and electricity. Salvador Gómez-Colón couldn’t ignore the basic needs of his homeland, and knew that nongovernmental organizations and larger foreign philanthropies could only do so much. With unstoppable energy and a deep knowledge of local culture, Salvador founded Light and Hope for Puerto Rico and raised more than $100,000 to purchase and distribute solar-powered lamps and hand-powered washing machines to households in need.

With a voice that is both accessible and engaging, Salvador recalls living through the catastrophic storm and grappling with the destruction it left behind. Hurricane brings forward a captivating first-person account of strength, resilience, and determination, and heralds the start of a new series of compelling narrative nonfiction by young people, for young people.

