The Ballard Institute Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times Theater

As part of its 2024 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to welcome back Modern Times Theater to perform The Baffo Box Show, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Audiences are captivated throughout this one-of-a-kind show performed by Justin Lander and directed by Rose Friedman. Find out what happens when the Baffos, two slapstick chaps who keep the sun, moon, and everything else running, juggle their changing world. With classic hand puppetry, Dadaist ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy, all from a cardboard box, this show will have audiences of all ages laughing out loud.

Modern Times Theater has been making and touring puppet shows and acts and creating community events since 2007. They seek to reinvent classic American entertainment, by pursuing out-of-the box models of art making, often creating venues out of historic or run-down locations. Co-founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are a husband-and-wife duo, and producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater.

Learn more and purchase tickets: bimp.ticketleap.com/baffo. ­­­Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com.

A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle.

