The Ballard Institute Kicks Off Its Summer Puppet Show Series Next Month

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present its 2024 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series with free, family-friendly puppet shows on three consecutive Saturdays in July and August at 11 a.m. on Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

July 20: Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar? by WonderSpark Puppets

The classic children's song comes to life in this hilarious mystery show by New York City's WonderSpark Puppets. Join detective Mystery Max as he searches for clues to find out whodunit. The audience will sing songs and call out to help Max find the missing cookies and solve the case.

July 27: Judy Saves the Day by Sarah Nolen

After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show by UConn Puppet Arts alumna Sarah Nolen is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy!

August 3: I Love Tacos by Paper Heart Puppets

There is joy in the world, and it comes wrapped in a tortilla! Join White Nosed Coati and a cast of amazing Mexican wildlife in three original stories celebrating tacos and the place they were created. Each story in this show by master puppeteer Brad Shur is packed with exuberant humor, and colorful characters.

Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. In case of rain, the shows will take place in the Ballard Institute Theater at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

The Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership and supported by a generous gift from Phillip Mairorana in memory of his wife Theresa Mairorana, and by UConn Gives donations by Ballard Institute supporters.

