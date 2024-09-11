The Ballard Institute Kicks Off Its Fall Performance Series With THE LOOSE CABOOSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To kick off its 2024 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome Boston puppeteer Harry LaCoste to perform The Loose Caboose, featuring Good News Gus, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Children perk up with curiosity and excitement throughout this interactive tale. Find out what happens when a train engineer finds his caboose has disconnected and is left stranded without an engine. With cheerful puppet characters and enchanting musical stories, this show will have audiences looking through suitcases and meeting friendly faces. Recommended for ages 3+.

Harry LaCoste has been working with puppets for years, starting at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Educational Television, where he created a character named Carl who loved cooking and nature. After college, he worked as a kid wrangler on the set of Sesame Street in New York City, which fueled his interest in puppetry. Following a short hiatus to work at an early childhood enrichment program, Free to Be Under Three, he came back to Puppet School, where he honed his craft and made Good News Gus, his new furry yellow friend. LaCoste now travels throughout the Northeast, performing at birthday parties, regional festivals and other events. Learn more and purchase tickets: bimp.ticketleap.com/caboose.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry 1 Royce Circle, Suite 101B Storrs, CT 06268 860-486-8580 bimp.uconn.edu bimp@uconn.edu Facebook: Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Instagram: @ballardinstitute TikTok: @ballardinstitute

Comments