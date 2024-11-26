The Bad Boys Of Reggae Inner Circle To Perform at United Banquet Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From touring all over the United States with their hit song Bad Boys (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do) the members of Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae, are coming to Connecticut. Make sure to catch Inner Circle on Saturday, December 14 at United Banquet Hall. Get ready for a night of legendary reggae vibes as Inner Circle joins the legendary Wailers and Junior Marvin for a Bob Marley and Jacob Miller Tribute. Doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 10pm.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do). Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is now certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

"We look forward to performing in Hartford and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

