TOAST THE VOTE! SUSAN B. at Zoom

The third installment of Toast The Vote!, the series sponsored by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, will take place on Zoom Sept. 23 at 5 pm Eastern with an excerpt from Susan B. by Toby Armour, featuring Jenne Vath as Susan B. Anthony. Vath starred in the role for Theatre for the New City in an abbreviated version of the play, SUSAN B. AND THE TENNESSEE WALTZ, which was to have received a run there before Covid. Attendance for Toast the Vote! is FREE, but you must register via the Eventbrite page to receive the Zoom link for the event. Note: If you do not receive the Zoom link by 6 pm the day before the performance, please email us at CTChapterLPTW@gmail.com. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toast-the-vote-celebrate-the-vote-for-women-tickets-112688644770?fbclid=IwAR1qkBoEJRqFHndbeNB5IpTNCIvCS7jI3mlEQed-G_19aOTck41JISiyJww Why did Susan B. Anthony became a suffragist instead of a Quaker minister? Her decision is revealed in the reading of a new play titled "Susan B." by award-winning playwright Toby Armour.

Toby (left) is the national winner of the Lewis Prize and is the playwright in residence at the Fringe Theatre in Key West, Florida. Her plays have been presented in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta as well as London, Edinburgh and Tipperary, Ireland. "Susan B." is the first part of Armour's latest work titled "Aunt Susan and Her Tennessee Waltz." Becuase of the Covid crisis, the two-part play, which was to have had its premiere at the Theater for the New City in New York had an abbreviated presentation. e Reading the part of Susan B. in the excerpt will be Jenne Vath. Vath is a NYC based actor who grew up in Westport CT. She is a graduate of New York University/Tisch School of the Arts and has worked with Toby Armour in presentations of her plays CHARLOTTE KEENE PI, FLO, and the played the lead role of AD Lily Field in 155 FIRST AVENUE, Armour's play based on the story of the founding of Off Broadway's THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY, directed by George Ferencz. Vath played the role of Susan B Anthony for TNC's livestream performance of Armour's SUSAN B AND HER TENNESSEE WALTZ. Recent work includes Red Bull Theater, Ridiculous Theatrical Company, La MaMa ETC, Days of the Giants, Theater at St. John's, Regeneration Theater.





And culminating our series toasting the vote is a special piece sponsored by the Chapter:

5 pm Eastern on Zoom

Oct. 22, 2020



Freedom or Death

Edited and Dramatized by Virginia Wolf; directed by Susan Cinoman



Freedom or Death was one of the great speeches of the 20th Century, delivered by British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst in Hartford, CT on Nov. 13, 1913. Ginny is taking highlights and combining them into one dramatic presentation.



This program will be moderated by Tracey Knight Narang.