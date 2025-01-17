THE IRISH...AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY Begins At Playhouse On Park In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY (Book by Frank McCourt) will run at Playhouse on Park from March 12th-30th, 2024. This production will be directed by Danielle Paccione. THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY is a part of Playhouse on Park's 16th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Reframing the Familiar.

“What's so great about being Irish? Find out in this moving, uplifting, eye-opening musical history lesson full of charm and a bit of blarney. THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY is an irreverent history of the Irish through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela's Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man). McCourt's razor-sharp wit, coupled with his trademark bitter irony, and his boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by glorious music extending all the way from the auld Irish folk ballads, through George M. Cohan's patriotic love songs to America, World War II standards sung in movies, USOs and foxholes all over the world, and including the latest from contemporary Ireland's U2.”

Tickets for THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY are available individually, or as part of a 3-show subscription, which includes the final 3 shows of the season.

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Comments