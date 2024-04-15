Spotlight: INTO THE WOODS/GODSPELL JR. at Rising Stars Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lights up on "Into The Woods" & "Godspell JR." in Connecticut! Open Auditions for Summer Performances at Rising Stars Performing Arts.



"Into The Woods" - Grades 8-College - Open Auditions June 4th and 5th, Shows August 3rd and 4th. Step into the enchanting world of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's "Into the Woods" with Rising Stars Performing Arts' spectacular Summer Stock Show! This production is a rare opportunity to delve into Sondheim's musically sophisticated work, offering actors the chance to showcase their talents in dark comedy and emotionally intricate performances. Open to students from 8th grade through College, this production promises an unforgettable journey through a timeless and relevant tale, blending favorite storybook characters into a rare modern classic. Rehearsals will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM from 6/10-8/2. We plan to double cast* (with understudy performance). *If cast - $495 fee will apply.



"Godspell JR." - Grades 5-12, Camp Program that runs July 8th-12th from 9AM-4PM with a show 7/13 at 7:30 PM. Embark on an exhilarating theatrical journey as we present "Godspell JR.," a timeless musical sensation that brings the magic of Stephen Schwartz's chart-topping songs and compelling storytelling to life! Join us for a one-week camp filled with creativity, music, and the vibrant energy of this iconic musical. Full Day Camp • Grades 5-12 • July 8th-12th • 9AM-4PM • Show July 13th at 7:30PM* • $395. *If enrollment allows, a second show may be added at 3:30PM.



Rising Stars Performing Arts: “Producing top tier talent and education for young artists in Fairfield County with our quadruple threat method: singing, acting, dance & musicianship”



