Spotlight: ALL MY SONS at Hartford Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A timely revival that weighs the cost of the American dream. From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge comes another masterpiece of the American theater.

All My Sons brings us into the Kellers’ backyard, where a neighborhood is forced to reckon with buried truths, leading to the unraveling of a family. More than seventy-five years later, this Arthur Miller classic still packs a strong emotional punch and reveals as much about today’s America as it did when it first premiered.