Spotlight: ALL MY SONS at Hartford Stage

All My Sons runs April 11 – May 5, 2024.

Apr. 19, 2024
A timely revival that weighs the cost of the American dream. From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge comes another masterpiece of the American theater.

All My Sons brings us into the Kellers’ backyard, where a neighborhood is forced to reckon with buried truths, leading to the unraveling of a family. More than seventy-five years later, this Arthur Miller classic still packs a strong emotional punch and reveals as much about today’s America as it did when it first premiered.




