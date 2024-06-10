Spotlight: 2.5 MINUTE RIDE at Hartford Stage

Now on stage: 2.5 Minute Ride
Lisa is making a video about her dad. She’s capturing the big and small moments: from the annual amusement park family vacations to the father-daughter journey to Auschwitz, where his parents were killed — and everything in between.
Step on this rollercoaster ride of high hilarity and deep disquiet as one woman tries to make sense of it all. From Tony Award-winning playwright Lisa Kron (Fun Home) comes a surprising tragicomedy about coming to terms with where — and who — you come from.
