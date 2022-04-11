Singer Many Moore Announced at Ridgefield Playhouse

World-renowned musician, actress, and artist Mandy Moore's remarkable contributions to the world of entertainment have awarded her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations since she emerged onto the music scene in 1999.

In her performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8pm, Moore will showcase the voice that went Platinum as she debuts her first album in ten years, Silver Linings. Hits like "Candy" and "So Real" have helped Moore become a household name, and her contributions on films and series like The Princess Diaries, Tangled, and This is Us speak to Moore's multidimensional talent. The success of "Candy" led to critical acclaim, launching tours with NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. Moore continued to produce chart-topping music throughout her career, selling more than 10 million album and receiving Gold and Platinum awards for works like "So Real", "Mandy Moore", and "I Wanna Be with You".

As she expanded into film, Moore received a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in This is Us, as well as receiving Two Screen Actors Guild awards. Moore's tremendous talent will make for an unforgettable night for those fortunate enough to catch her Connecticut performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, with sponsorship from Colonial Automobile and Freixenet Mionetto USA.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at-home tickets ($90-$125), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, Ct and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.