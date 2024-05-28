OAT SQUARES Will Premeire at TheatreWorks New Milford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Oat Squares is the story of Mary and Ralph, a couple in their late fifties with issues. When their adult daughter Ashley moves back home with her boyfriend, Justin, who is the leader of a rock band, tensions rise. When they all must quarantine together after Covid breaks out, it will be a miracle if they don’t kill each other before the pandemic does in this fast paced, heartwarming comedy.



The cast features Jennifer Wallace of Wilton, CT, Lori Franzese of Carmel, NY,



Opening night is on Friday June 21st and continues for two weekends until June 30th. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday June 23rd and 30th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students, military personnel (active and retired) will be admitted for $25.00.



Dress Rehearsal on Thursday June 20st at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday June 27th at 8:00 pm.



Reservations can be made online at TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere a brand new comedy, Oat Squares, written by George Barnett of New Milford, produced by Gale Alexander of New Milford and directed by Rachel Jones of Brookfield.Oat Squares is the story of Mary and Ralph, a couple in their late fifties with issues. When their adult daughter Ashley moves back home with her boyfriend, Justin, who is the leader of a rock band, tensions rise. When they all must quarantine together after Covid breaks out, it will be a miracle if they don’t kill each other before the pandemic does in this fast paced, heartwarming comedy.The cast features Jennifer Wallace of Wilton, CT, Lori Franzese of Carmel, NY, Rob Pawlikowski of Roxbury, CT, and Victor Roldan of Bethel, CT.Opening night is on Friday June 21st and continues for two weekends until June 30th. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday June 23rd and 30th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students, military personnel (active and retired) will be admitted for $25.00.Dress Rehearsal on Thursday June 20st at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday June 27th at 8:00 pm.Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.



TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017.



The theater can be found using this address in GPS: 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration (East Street School) Building.





Comments