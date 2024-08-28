September Spotlight Series Events at the Palace Feature Three Inspiring Women

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



September will launch the Palace Theater’s new 2024-2025 Spotlight Series with the stories of three women who will entertain, educate, and inspire their audiences. On September 7th I Wrote That Author! Author Talk welcomes Susan Granger who discusses her book 150 Timeless Movies. On September 14th Neema Syovata shares her story of moving to a new country and starting over as part of the Immigrant Stories Series. 2nd Act features Carol Ziske who remains a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that it is never too late to pursue something new as she transitioned from an actor and teacher to a director and is now helping to create a new musical.

Tickets to these engagements are offered on a first come, first served basis and seating is limited. The Spotlight Series is made possible by the support of the Connecticut Community Foundation and Mary Ellen & Tim Rourke.

More details and tickets are available at 203-346-2000 and palacetheaterct.org.

“I WROTE THAT!” AUTHOR TALK SERIES: SUSAN GRANGER, SEPTEMBER 7, 2024

On Saturday, September 7th at 1:00 pm the Palace Theater welcomes entertainment commentator and reviewer Susan Granger. Susan Granger is a product of Hollywood, and movies are her family’s business. After working as a child actress with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, Margaret O’Brien, and Lassie, she earned a degree in journalism which led to an illustrious career as an anchorwoman and movie/drama critic, syndicating reviews and articles around the world for over forty years. In 2016, Susan published 150 Timeless Movies, a collection of her movie reviews.

IMMIGRANT STORIES: NEEMA SYOVATA, SEPTEMBER 14, 2024

Join the Palace Theater on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 pm for a journey into the diverse traditions and complex histories of African cuisines with Kenyan American food writer Neema Syovata. Syovata’s work explores the intersection between cultural heritage, identity, and culinary creativity. She holds a Master of Arts in Gastronomy from Boston University, which has equipped her with a deeper understanding of the cultural, social, and historical contexts of food. Through her writing and research, she aims to celebrate the diverse food cultures of Africa.

2ND ACT SERIES: CAROL ZISKE, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

On Tuesday, September 17th at 7:00 pm, Carol Ziske shares her story of reinvention and lifelong passion that will inspire attendees to pursue new creative ventures and follow their passions. With a career that has seamlessly transitioned across various facets of the theater world, Ziske is an accomplished director, choreographer, actor, and educator who has made a lasting impact in the arts.

Carol's impressive acting credits include performances in Fiddler On The Roof (Broadway) and You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown (1st National Tour). She also had memorable roles in A Little Night Music, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Jesus Christ Superstar, and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. Carol has directed a diverse array of productions including Valadon, Mad Dog on the Loose, The Great American Backstage Musical, The Snow Queen, Harvey, Anne of Green Gables, Mame, The 1940’s Radio Hour, Evita, Our Town, and Love Letters. Recently, she directed One Touch of Ava as part of Ivoryton Playhouse’s StAGEd Intent: New Play Readings for Boomers by Boomers. Current projects include developing and directing staged readings for two new musicals, Hurricane Jimmy and Quentin: A Roosevelt Musical, both by composer William Linster and late Hollywood scriptwriter Lawrence Alexander.

As an educator, Carol has taught and mentored aspiring performers at Chase Collegiate School, Westover School, and The Warner Theater. She serves on the steering committee of the League of Professional Theatre Women in CT and on the board of directors for the Glebe House Museum & Gertrude Jekyll Garden in Woodbury, CT. Carol's dedication to theatre has been recognized with accolades such as the Colgate Palmolive Achievement Award for Kids On the Block and the New Jersey Drama Critics Award for A Little Night Music.

