Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents World Premiere of BROADWAY MIX TAPE

The SHU Community Theatre presents the world premiere of Broadway Mix Tape, an evening of A-list Broadway singers performing your favorite Broadway songs reimagined as classic radio hits through the ages. Featuring Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then) and Max Sangerman (Rocky Horror Picture Show, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Smokey Joe's Cafe), this is not your typical Broadway Review. Broadway Mix Tape will have you tapping your foot and singing along to Broadway's greatest hits like you've never heard them before.

Born in Middletown, and a graduate of the University of Connecticut theatre program, Jackie Burns holds the distinction of being Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in Wicked. She has played the memorable role on Broadway and in the national tour over the past 11 years. In addition, she has starred in If/Then, Hair and Rock of Ages.

An Emerson College grad, Max Sangerman has appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Footloose, Smokey Joe's Cafe and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

TICKETS: $40 general admission. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.