SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM To Be Presented At At Repertory Theatre New Britain

Connecticut Theatre Company will present "Sondheim on Sondheim" running August 30th through September 15th at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the famed songwriter in his own words... and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of famed composer, Stephen Sondheim.

His story. His inspiration. His genius. The tapestry of creativity that characterizes Stephen Sondheim remained largely undiscussed, especially by the man himself, until the creation of Sondheim on Sondheim. Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, the carefully selected two-dozen songs hang from a framework of in-depth video interviews, delving into Sondheim's personal life and artistic process.

Director, David Nunner, says "This show, at first glance, seemed to just be a compilation of songs from a bunch of Sondheim shows. The more we dived into it, we realized it was a deeper look into Sondheim himself. I personally grew an even greater respect for him as well as all of his creative ways. The cast helps tell this story and brings it to life. I'm so excited to share this show with our patrons."

The cast consists of gifted performers from all over Connecticut including: Kimberly Parsons-Whitaker (West Hartford), Michael Cartwright (Guilford), Jason Adam Lerma (West Haven), Alexis LaNelle Maxwell (Rocky Hill), Julianne Freeman (Bristol), Frederick Goff, Duane Campbell and Erin Campbell (Middletown).

The musical runs from August 30th - September 15th with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and two Sunday matinees on 9/8 and 9/15 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website at https://www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org/ or in person the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.

