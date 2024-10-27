Review: THE 39 STEPS at Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Westport Country Playhouse is launching its 94th year as the Season of Laughter. And there are many laughs in its opening show, The 39 Steps. It’s an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s movie about espionage and murder, an adaptation of John Buchan’s novel. Although Patrick Barlow’s adaptation is as unserious as the book and film, the play’s beginning lasers in pre- adaptation of what’s happening in the world right now.

Hero Richard Hannay (played by Joe Delafield) is bored big time with his life as well as cheesed off with newspapers (then a thing) that report about “elections and wars and rumors of war.” (The play takes place in 1914 pre-war Britain, but is this good timing or what?) Hannay wants “something mindless and trivial. Something utterly pointless…. I know. I’ll go to the theater!” (Great idea for almost any situation.)

The action begins at the impressive Palladium Theatre in London as Mr. Memory (Evan Zes, who also plays many other characters) showcases his ability to memorize facts. At the theater, Hannay sees Annabella Schmidt (Sharone Sayegh, www.sharonsayegh.com) in the box on the other side of his. Dressed in black, she fires her gun during Mr. Memory’s act. It turns out that she is a captivating secret agent with an accent. Just before she is murdered in his flat, she tells him about international spy ring trying to steal British military secrets and urges him to go to Scotland to find Professor Jordan (Seth Andrew Bridges, who also plays numerous characters) and the 39 steps. What are the 39 steps? That’s for later.

Until then, you’ll be thrilled at the play’s high-speed ride that includes tributes to some of Hitchcock’s other movies including North by Northwest, The Birds, Vertigo, and Dial M for Murder (or in this case, a sign in hotel that says “Dial M for Meal Service”). A Hitchcock blonde, naturally (or not) and, of course, a ubiquitous cameo appearance of Hitch in silhouette. The play is not supposed to be Hitchcock, but Hitchcock elements, along with a dash of Monty Python, make it an exceptional farce.

The four performers are truly amazing, especially Zes and Bridges, who change characters and costumes seemingly at the speed of light. They can play multiple characters in the same short scene while still tossing props to each other. The play is very physically demanding of all the performers as they run around the stage, portraying cops, inspectors, innkeepers, villains, and other characters. Delafield is impressive not just with his physical prowess, but in his ability to show the depths of his character – bored, somewhat vain, determined, witty, electric-charged, yet plausibly scared as a man who was framed for murder and is on the run. The audience can’t help but root for him as he escapes each time. Sayegh is terrific as the agent, the innkeeper’s long-suffering wife, and Hannay’s love interest.

The actors’ ability to deliver this fun couldn’t have been done without the flawless and energetic direction of Mark Shanahan (www.mark-shanahan.net). He has played his share of dashing heroes on stage including the understudy for Hannay on Broadway and directed the show for the George Street Playhouse in New Jersey. A play like this requires meticulous timing, and Movement Coordinator Steve Pacek (www.stevepacek.com) delivers it as precisely as a well-planned and executed military operation. Jenni Schaefer’s countless costume designs (helped by Lisa Ficco) and Vera Pizzarelli’s oodles of props were impressive. Production Stage Manager Megan Smith, Assistant Stage Manager Amadi Cary, and dressers Jessica Camarero and Colleen Callahan kept the show breathlessly rolling. Before you see any of this magic, you will be blown away by James J. Fenton’s extraordinary set design which includes a glorious London theater, train, shadowed crop dusters, and homes that range from a dull little flat to a mansion and everything in between. (Check out www.jamesjfenton.com for pictures of his other impressive sets.) Complementing the set is J. Dominic Chacon (www.domchacon.com) lighting design and Ryan Rumery’s sound design. Nothing is left to chance. In the scene of the old inn, you practically sneeze when you see all that dust coming up when the innkeeper closes the book of registrations. The Westport Country Playhouse’s production of The 39 Steps just may be the definitive one.

The 39 Steps runs through November 9. The show runs for approximately two hours, with one intermission. Performances are Tuesdays at 7:00, Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00, and Sundays at 3:00.

Single tickets start at $35. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

With the holidays coming up soon, consider treating your family to A Sherlock Carol, back by popular demand from last year. It runs from December 17 through 22.

Start 2025 off right with Broadway Scores at the Playhouse, a concert of show tunes, from January 23 through 26. Then you will be ready to usher in spring with Karen Zacarias’s play Native Gardens, about neighbors who fight over property lines and differing gardening styles. Native Gardens runs from February 18 through March 8. Paul Slade Smith’s Theater People that evokes the classic screwball comedies of the past, runs from March 25 through April 12. More details about the mainstage season and other events can be found at www.westportplayhouse.org.

The Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court (off Route 1) in Westport. For tickets, call (203) 227-4177. Also follow on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (@wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).

Photo by Carol Rosegg. Pictured left to right: Sharone Sayegh, Seth Andrew Bridges, Evan Zes, and Joe Delafield.

