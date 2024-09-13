Registration Open for Fall Programming at Playhouse Theatre Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Theatre Academy recently announced the appointment of Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski) as its new Director of Education. As Director of Education, Mr Cronin’s first task is planning theatre based educational offerings for the upcoming year and he has recently opened registration for classes occurring this fall in Hartford, Hebron, Simsbury and two different locations in West Hartford. There are several brand new offerings including programs for tots with caregivers, adults 55+, and expanded youth and teen programs to include more musical theater offerings and new comedy class.

Join us in Simsbury (Simsmore Square) or West Hartford (Congregation Beth Isreal) for one of our core classes for youth ages 1 through grade 12: "Broadway Babies", a class for ages 1.5 - 3 year olds with caregiver filled with captivating stories, lively music and creative movement. “Little Thespians - Story to Stage - Grumpy Monkey” for students in grades pre-k -2 where children will learn through storytelling and creativity. “Rising Stars - Through the Eras: A Swiftie Musical” for students in grades 3 - 7 where story telling melds with the melodies of Taylor Swift . “Musical Theatre Revue: The World of Disney” for grades 6 - 12 where musical theater students will dive into the realm of Disney music. “Monday Night Live” for students in grades 6 - 12 will experience a SNL inspired comedy class.

Adults can enjoy a brand new 55+ “The Second Act-ers” experience the world of theater - no experience necessary in both Simsbury (Simsmore Square) & West Hartford (Congregation Beth Isreal) Adult tap classes are also available (in Simsbury & Hartford) for beginner, advanced beginner and intermediate with the amazing Darlene Zoller. Walk ins permitted for the tap classes.

If the classes offered above don’t work, feel free to check out a program at one of our partner locations: The Mandell JCC (West Hartford) and AHM (Hebron). The JCC is offering a “Creating Characters” course for youth in grades K-2 and Intro to Improv for youth in grades 3 - 8. Andover, Hebron, Marlborough Youth Services (AHM) will also have two classes: “Little Thespians - Story to Stage - Grumpy Monkey” for students in grades K-2 where children will learn through storytelling and creativity and “Theatre: Broadway Boot Camp” an exciting class designed to cultivate your singing, dancing, and acting skills.

Additional Information for all classes can be found at www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org . You an also contact Playhouse Theatre Academy via 860-523-5900 x 16 or Education@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org

At Playhouse Theatre Academy, our mission is to ignite creativity and foster inclusivity by empowering artists of all ages—from ages 1.5 to 103—through professional theatre programs designed for personal growth, exploration, and self-expression. Operated by the Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., we passionately connect students with outstanding professional artists and productions, all thanks to our partnership with the renowned Playhouse on Park. We strive to create a welcoming home for high-quality theatre instruction that champions brave, inclusive spaces, actively working to decolonize our curriculum and enrich programming for all participants. Through immersive instruction and mentorship, we are dedicated to transforming aspiring actors and creatives into confident performers, equipping them with essential 21st-century skills to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Our commitment is to empower every learner to discover their unique voice, pursue their passions, and unlock their full potential while cultivating a vibrant community that celebrates diversity, embraces collaboration, and inspires innovation in the arts.





