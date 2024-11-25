Registration Open For Winter Classes For Kids at Playhouse Theatre Academy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Theatre Academy's mission is to ignite creativity and foster inclusivity by empowering artists of all ages - from 1 to 101 - with transformative theatre programs that promote personal growth, exploration and self-expression.

Operated by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., the company connects students with exceptional professional artists and productions through our partnership with the renowned Playhouse on Park. In an era where the arts are often sidelined in educational curricula, they are dedicated to offering vital resources and vibrant in-school programming to ensure all students have access to artistic opportunities.

They aim to create a welcoming home for high-quality theatre instruction that champions brave, inclusive spaces, actively working to decolonize our curriculum and enrich programming for everyone. Classes are currently offered in Simsmore Square, Simsbury and Congregation Beth Israel, West Hartford. You can also find programming through Playhouse Theatre Academy’s Partnership Programs available at the Mandell JCC in West Hartford and AHM in Hebron. For more information visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org

Registration is now open for Winter classes for kids in Simsbury and West Hartford. Join in this January for Broadway Babies ages 1 - 3 with caregiver (Simsbury); Little Thespians: Cartoon Character Capers for ages 4 - 7 (Simsbury & West Hartford); Acting Up! for grades 2 - 5 (Simsbury); Rising Stars: Defying Gravity - A Wicked Good Experience for ages 8 - 12 (Simsbury & West Hartford); and Mini-Mainstage Musicals for grades 3 - 8 (Simsbury). Sibling discounts, payment plans, free trial classes, prorated sessions, drop-in classes, and need-based scholarships are available. Simsbury classes are held at 540 Hopemeadow Street, Simsbury CT inside Simsmore Square; West Hartford classes are offered at Congregation Beth Isreal 701 Farmington Ave, West Hartford. Learn more about each class at www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy. You can also call 860-523-5900 x 16 or email Education@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

