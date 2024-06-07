Red Carpet Premiere of DIVINE RENOVATION at the Warner Theatre to be Hosted by Erik Estrada

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A special one night only sneak peek preview of the second season of Divine Renovation, (titled Divine Renovation: Destination, New England) filmed entirely in Northwestern Connecticut, will take place June 20, 7:30 PM at the landmark Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut.

Presented by Casanova Remodeling, this Red-Carpet Premiere will feature excerpts from the season’s episodes, which focuses on providing needed home enhancements or adaptations for families and facilities chosen for this season. Beloved actor Erik Estrada returns to the area to appear live on stage that evening.

Earlier in the day, the town of Torrington will throw an old-fashioned country festival in front of the theatre. Mayor Elinor Carbone will gift Estrada with a key to the city, as well as proclaim June 20 Divine Renovation Day in Torrington, Conn.

The Red Carpet Premiere of Divine Renovation, presented by Casanova Remodeling, is also sponsored by Clevelands Country Store, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, and Eyes on Litchfield, featuring Tommasina Eyewear. Media sponsor is WZBG Radio. Local officials and dignitaries are expected to attend.

Telly Award winning producers Valerie Smaldone and Monty Hobbs will also appear on stage, creating a fun evening for ticket holders. In an unusual move, they have announced that a portion of ticket sales will be donated back to the Warner Theatre to help the theatre’s administration with the upkeep and maintenance of the art deco gem opened in 1931. Special surprises for the audience are in the works.

Tickets can be purchased at: Divine Renovation at the Warner Theatre

