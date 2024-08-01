Raissa Katona Bennett Returns to Music Theatre of Connecticut for Spectacular Summer Finale!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre concludes it's Hot Summer Nights performance series with An Evening with Raissa Katona Bennett!

As audiences await the start of the 38th MainStage Season in September, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent on select Saturday nights at 8pm from June through August. This fifth and final performance of the series takes place on August 10th, 2024.

Broadway veteran and Norwalk native, Raissa Katona Bennett returns to MTC with a new show featuring an eclectic mix of songs from Broadway, Cabaret, Jazz, Standards, and Pop. Raissa appeared on Broadway and Broadway tours as “Christine Daae” in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CHESS in concert, CATS & PARADE. She appeared as “Helen” in FUN HOME, “Truvy” in STEEL MAGNOLIAS here at MTC. Recently she appeared as “Mrs. Potts” in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Summer Theatre of New Canaan and on TV's “Law and Order SVU”. Concert & Headliner venues include: Feinstein's, Metropolitan Room, Iridium, Beechman, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Town Hall, 54 Below, Algonquin. Raissa is a MAC & BISTRO Award winning host/producer/creator of the non-profit concert series devoted to the “greening” of city spaces and has CD's on LML Music Label at Amazon & iTunes.

MTC's Hot Summer Nights performance series ends with this show, but the 38th MainStage Season begins in September with Master Class, playing September 13th through the 29th. Following Master Class is White Christmas from December 5th through the 22nd, Moon Over Buffalo from February 7th through the 23rd, and La Cage aux Folles from April 4th through the 19th.

Tickets

Tickets are $55, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

