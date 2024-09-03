Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Reveals New Leadership At Playhouse Theatre Academy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. has appointed Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski) as Director of Education and Outreach for Playhouse Theatre Academy.

The Director of Education and Outreach is responsible for advancing Playhouse Theatre Group's educational programming, outreach in the greater Hartford community, and developing partnerships with local schools and organizations. The Director of Education and Outreach establishes the curriculum, hires and supervises teaching artists for Playhouse Theatre Academy, develops cooperative materials and presents workshops to coincide with Main Stage and Theatre for Young Audience productions. This position requires a comprehensive approach to engaging audiences of all ages and inspiring a love of theater and the arts in the community.

Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski) is a multidisciplinary creative artist and change agent passionately dedicated to empowering individuals of all ages and abilities through education and the arts. He made his mark in Playhouse on Park's second season as the beloved Boy from If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, and for the past 14 years, he has long focused on crafting and performing in productions that resonate with younger audiences, adhering to the belief that if they can see it, they can be it. As a director at the Playhouse, Kevin has helmed productions such as the upcoming The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Freckleface Strawberry, and A Year with Frog and Toad. As a music director, Kevin has lent his expertise to shows like The Prom, The Pin Up Girls, Dandelion, and A Charles Dickens Christmas. Additionally, he has showcased his talents as a performer in notable roles such as Woof in Hair, Leaf Coneybear/Carl Dad in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Bobby/Emcee understudy in Cabaret, and Peter in Company.

Now, as the Director of Education and Outreach, Kevin feels uniquely prepared for this cumulative role of inspiring thinkers, dreamers, and doers from ages 3 to 103 with the essential, transferable, 21st-century skills needed to shape, lead, and flourish in our constantly changing world. Leveraging over 15 years of teaching and administrative experience at the K-12 and collegiate levels, including his prior position as the Director of Performing Arts at Bay Path University, he developed comprehensive co-curricular and academic programming that increased enrollment, funding, box office grosses, and engagement across divisions. Through this process, he honed his ability to highlight the significance of the arts through assessment while building and fostering enduring communities. Kevin has collaborated with esteemed organizations, including the Hartt School of Music, Hartford Performs, The Miracle League, Goodspeed Opera House, the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, Unified Theatre, and West Hartford Public Schools (where he completed his K-12 education).

A passionate advocate for cultivating brave, inclusive spaces, decolonizing curriculum, and promoting lifelong learning, Kevin brings a diverse educational background to his new role. He holds an M.S. in Education Administration from Bay Path University, an M.A. in Shakespeare and Education from the University of Birmingham, UK, a certificate in Musical Theatre Performance from Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City, and a B.A. in Theatre Education and Directing from Emerson College. As he steps into this new chapter, Kevin is committed to forging meaningful partnerships, enriching programming for all students, and fostering a vibrant educational landscape where every learner feels empowered to explore their passions and realize their full potential — all because he gave a mouse a cookie.

When asked about his recent appointment, Mr. Cronin shared “My passion for education is as boundless as Mary Poppins' carpet bag, and I believe it to be one of the most significant human endeavors. Nothing can exist or excel without it: there would be no government, no space program, no literature, no arts. All aspects of life that define us would be impoverished or non-existent. Each day, as an arts educator and administrator, I get to imagine, play, tell stories, and make the impossible quite possible. More than ever, it's essential to remind the world that magic does exist, and, as our infamous nanny quips, "Anything can happen if you let it." My classroom (or “collaboratory” as I affectionately refer to it) becomes a fantastical playing space for knowledge construction, wonderment, failing forward, and, above all else, joy.”

“Without Playhouse Theatre Academy, there would be no Playhouse on Park. The arts are essential, and arts education even more so. Our educational programing is critical to our organization. We are grooming our future audiences while improving self-esteem, reading comprehension, verbal & non-verbal communication; overall academic achievement and so much more. We couldn't be more excited to see how we grow with Kevin at the helm” shared Tracy Flater, Executive Director - Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share they exceptional ability and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Fall programming for youth, teens and adults is now open for registration. Visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x 16 to learn more. Now booking Literature Alive Field Trips, bringing students to Playhouse on Park along with Literature Alive on the Road, our in-school touring productions. Off site classes and programs available for schools, libraries, independent and assisted living facilities.

Comments