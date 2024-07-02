Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With THE PROM

The event will take place on Thursday, July 25th, 2024.

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Thursday, July 25th, 2024 for a performance of THE PROM (Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, and Music by Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel). The pre-show networking/complimentary dinner reception is at 6pm, followed by the performance at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today! Thanks to generous support from our sponsors, Young Professionals save $30 on July 25th.

Purchase your Young Professionals tickets today for only $25 while seats are still available. Young Professionals Nights are sponsored by WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company, 90+ Cellars, Soskin's Hot Sos, and Black Remote She. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org for more information. 

About the Show: A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and fading Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. A story of love, acceptance, and embracing the person you were meant to be. 

For more information on THE PROM, or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




