Photos/Video: MACBETH IN STRIDE At Yale Repertory Company

Yale Repertory Theatre has released first look photos of the Philadelphia Theatre Company, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Brooklyn Academy of Music production of Macbeth in Stride.

Written and performed by 2024 Tony Award nominee Whitney White, directed by Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky, and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, Macbeth in Stride will play a strictly limited engagement of 10 performances only, December 5–14, at the University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is Saturday, December 7.

Macbeth in Stride features music direction by Nygel D. Robinson, scenic design by Daniel Soule, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Nick Kourtides, hair and wig design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt, technical direction by Costanza Etchechury López, vocal coaching by Grace Zandarski, casting by Taylor Williams, and stage management by Zachry J. Bailey.

Joining Whitney White (Woman) in the cast are Phoenix Best (Second Witch), Holli’ Conway (First Witch), Ciara Alyse Harris (Third Witch), and Charlie Thurston (Man).

The Queen is center stage. In a stacked setlist of original pop, rock, gospel, and R&B bangers, OBIE Award winner Whitney White subverts one of Shakespeare’s most iconic tales. The arc of Lady Macbeth is reimagined as the story of an ambitious Black woman, told through her own contemporary perspective of femininity, desire, and power with a capital P. Dazzlingly theatrical, Macbeth in Stride brings Lady M’s herstory into the 21st century with energy, humor, and swagger to spare.

Tickets are $15 and $35 (all previews), $15 and $50 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

