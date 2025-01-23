Photo: Goodspeed Breaks Ground On New Renovation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodspeed Musicals held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 18 to make its 150-year-old home, The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., more welcoming and accessible for patrons.

The project features a renovated front entrance; which includes a new ADA ramp, an expanded porch, automatic-open front doors, energy-efficient lighting, and new landscaping; as well as a completely redesigned and improved parking area. It will be completed in April, in time for the start of the 2025 season.

For more information, visit www.goodspeed.org/capital-campaign.

