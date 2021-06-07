Photos: Madison Lyric Stage's Evening of Stephen Sondheim Opens Friday

Madison Lyric Stage's production of The Sun Sits Low: An Evening of Stephen Sondheim opens Friday, June 11. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company, will present The Sun Sits Low: An Evening of Stephen Sondheim in concert on Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. The season kick-off, to be held outdoors under a large tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, will also feature a nightly silent auction.