Photos: Madison Lyric Stage's Evening of Stephen Sondheim Opens Friday
The season kick-off will also feature a nightly silent auction.
Madison Lyric Stage's production of The Sun Sits Low: An Evening of Stephen Sondheim opens Friday, June 11. Check out rehearsal photos below!
Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company, will present The Sun Sits Low: An Evening of Stephen Sondheim in concert on Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. The season kick-off, to be held outdoors under a large tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, will also feature a nightly silent auction.
The music of Stephen Sondheim, composer of Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Company, Sunday in the Park with George and many others, has always been a favorite with Madison Lyric Stage. The evening will feature a cast of 14 singers, with a combo of musicians, interpreting the magical, urbane, funny and poignant songs from the canon of this prolific Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.