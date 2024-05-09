THE PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER to be Presented at The Legacy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Witness the journey of two extraordinary girls from different worlds who discover that they may have more in common than they thought! Princess Penelope, destined to rule a kingdom, and Pauper Paisley, with dreams of becoming a pop star, cross paths in an unexpected encounter. Their lives intertwine, and they form an enduring friendship. In this heartwarming tale, find out if the princess discovers that her aspirations extend beyond the confines of royalty, and if the pauper finds her true potential as a shining pop star.

Join in for a delightful world premiere that celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, and the extraordinary in the ordinary. Adapted from the novel, The Prince and the Pauper, by Mark Twain. A Legacy Theatre production with book, music, and lyrics by Chelsea Dacey.

The Princess and the Pauper comes to Legacy Theatre on Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.legacytheatrect.org/family-series or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Livestream tickets are also available to enjoy the performance from the comfort of your home.

