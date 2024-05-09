Cedric The Entertainer to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Well-known actor, stand-up comedian and television host Cedric The Entertainer will be preforming a live show at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, June 22nd. The evening full of laughter kicks off at 7:30pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Comedy fans can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, May 11th.

Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, actor/comedian Cedric “The Entertainer” has solidified his status as one of the world's premier performers on the stage, in film and on television.

Currently, Cedric is starring in and executive producing the CBS Television hit comedy “The Neighborhood,” hosting and executive producing “The Greatest #AtHome Videos,” executive producing the dramedy “Johnson” for Bounce TV, and recently executive produced and hosted the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. He also appears co-starring in “The Last O.G.,” opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, and is reprising his role as Uncle Bobby in Disney+'s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” – the long-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking animated series “The Proud Family.” Cedric also won a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Neighborhood.”

He was recently seen in a dramatic role portraying legendary civil rights activist and leader, Ralph Abernathy, in the feature film, “Son Of The South”, executive produced by Spike Lee and directed by Lee's long-time editor, Barry Alexander Brown; “The Opening Act,” about a group of comedians trying to breakthrough in the stand-up comedy world; and will soon begin production of the sequel to his hit “Johnson Family Vacation,” that he will again star in and produce.

Cedric's other noteworthy television credits include the comedy series “The Soul Man,” which he co-created and executive produced through A Bird And A Bear Entertainment; “The Steve Harvey Show”, which he won four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy; the sketch comedy series “Cedric The Entertainer Presents”, which he starred in and executive produced and was honored the AFTRA Award of Excellence for; served as host of season 12 of the hit game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”; and was featured as the voice of Bobby Proud in the Disney animated series “The Proud Family”, that he also received an NAACP Image Award for.

