The Bushnell and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Ink Partnership with Paciolan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts (The Bushnell) and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra (HSO) have announced a partnership with Paciolan, a leading platform for ticketing, fundraising, and marketing technology solutions for live entertainment venues. Paciolan will now provide both organizations mobile ticketing, fundraising, marketing automation, and CRM solutions, enhancing the patron experience through a single integrated platform.

Under the partnership, Paciolan will offer services and tools to deliver enhanced benefits to subscribers, patrons, and donors. The system includes various tools for purchasing and managing tickets through a mobile-centric platform. Patrons will experience the convenience of buying mobile tickets, receiving them via text message, and gaining venue access with their phones. Additionally, patrons and subscribers unable to attend events can transfer or exchange tickets using mobile account management tools, facilitating the sharing of unused tickets.

"Paciolan provides us a one-stop-shop for all our needs and allows us to tap into their advanced ticketing and patron engagement solutions for our growing organizations. We look forward to being part of the vibrant Paciolan community while elevating our technology and customer services," said Stephanie Fried, Chief Operating Officer at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.

Patrons and donors will benefit from an integrated ticketing and fundraising platform powered by Paciolan, allowing them to purchase tickets and make donations online simultaneously. This solution will give The Bushnell and HSO with a comprehensive view of their patrons, enabling personalized interactions during every conversation.

Furthermore, The Bushnell and HSO will utilize Paciolan's CRM services, powered by Salesforce, to gain a 360-degree view of each patron across every interaction with the organization. They will also use Paciolan's Marketing Automation solution, which is tightly integrated into the CRM system, to deliver personalized communications based on patrons' purchase history, interests, and preferences.

"The Bushnell and Hartford Symphony Orchestra are remarkable organizations with talented leadership teams, and we are thrilled to partner with them. We look forward to collaborating closely with their teams to deliver exceptional experiences while supporting their business growth through our integrated solutions," said Deana Barnes, President of Paciolan.

The Bushnell and HSO will benefit from Paciolan's signature service and support, with their staff paired with highly experienced client partners, e-commerce operations specialists, CRM strategists, and Marketing Automation specialists. These specialists will assist with strategic planning, share best practices, and consult on all Paciolan tools. With Paciolan's centralized support and built-in fraud monitoring and protection services, the Bushnell and HSO will ensure a secure system helping to mitigate the risk of fraudulent activities.

﻿

The Bushnell also works with Paciolan’s sister company, Mogo Arts, to deliver programmatic digital marketing campaigns to acquire new patrons. These campaigns engage performing arts audiences through various digital channels, including social, display, and video, that alert patrons of upcoming performances to buy tickets.

Comments