Westport Country Playhouse Celebrates Global Work of GIRL RISING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will salute Girl Rising, an international nonprofit that uses the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education, on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. The program, “This Story May Save Us,” features film screenings, live performances, and conversations with Indigenous, young, women climate activists from Latin America and producers of the award-winning film, “Girl Rising.”

"The Playhouse is proud to celebrate the extraordinary work of Girl Rising, an organization dedicated to the right for quality education for millions of young women around the world,” said Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “Come witness the power of storytelling in action as we view Girl Rising’s films and welcome their remarkable guest speakers to the stage to tell their extraordinary tales. This will be an inspiring evening you won’t soon forget.”

Speakers include Leticia Tituaña from Ecuador and Dayana Blanco Qurioga from Bolivia, who are both Girl Rising Future Rising Fellows, and Christina Lowery, Girl Rising co-founder and CEO.

Lowery noted, "’This Story May Save Us’ offers a rare opportunity for local audiences to connect with the narratives of young, Indigenous women from South America, who are the first in their communities to pursue higher education and are now driving climate change solutions as innovators, change-makers, and advocates.”

Girl Rising originated from the work of a team of filmmakers and journalists who created the documentary “Girl Rising” which helped ignite a global movement for girls' education. Based on the success of the film and the first community education programs launched in the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, and Nigeria, Girl Rising transitioned to a nonprofit organization in 2016 to set up for long-term impact. Girl Rising has since worked in 12 countries, collaborating with more than 130 local community organizations to deliver programming that helps adolescents build voice, agency, and confidence, and creates allies for girls’ rights among parents, caregivers, educators, and community leaders.

More information at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/girl-rising/

Tickets are $25; general admission, seating unreserved. The program will run approximately 90 minutes.

Comments