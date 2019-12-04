Photo Flash: First Look at TheatreWorks New Milford's WRECK THE HALLS

On December 6th, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Bradford Blake's holiday musical revue, Wreck the Halls. The show features two acts of music-filled (adult) satire and burlesque that turns the last quarter of the calendar belly-up. But audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again. Note: Due to adult situations and language, it is not recommended for the younger elves.

Take a look at photos from the production below!

The production runs Fridays and Saturdays from December 6th through Saturday December 28th, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on TWO Sunday matinees, December 15th and 22nd. There will be an additional performance on Thursday December 26 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.



On Thursday, December 5th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday December 12th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You