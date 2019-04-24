Photo Flash: Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents HENRY IV

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) ends its 2018-19 season with William Shakespeare's, "Henry IV." Madeline Sayet will direct. Performances will be held in the Harriet S. Jorgenson Theatre from April 25th through May 5th, 2019. For tickets and information please visit crt.uconn.edu or call (860) 486-2113.

"Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown." Shakespeare's rousing, thought-provoking play "Henry IV" dramatizes young crown Prince Hal's rise to the throne as King Henry V. Rebellions and foreign enemies aside, King Henry IV's biggest challenge may prove to be fathering his son Hal and preparing him to be the future king of England. The crown prince spends his days carousing in taverns with his friend Sir John Falstaff, one of Shakespeare's most dynamic and beloved characters. From the antics of the future king, to the rebellious threat of Hotspur and to the Battle of Shrewsbury, CRT's production combines both Parts 1 & 2 of Shakespeare's epic coming-of-age story of privilege, politics and power.

Madeline Sayet is a member of the Mohegan Tribe and grew up in Norwich, CT. For her work as a director she has been honored as a 2019 Drama League Director-In-Residence, a 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, TED Fellow, MIT Media Lab Director's Fellow, National Directing Fellow, and a recipient of The White House Champion of Change Award from President Obama. Recent work includes: "Whale Song" (Perseverance Theatre), "She Kills Monsters" (Connecticut Repertory Theatre), "TNT Igniting the Future" (Ars Nova), "As You Like It" (Delaware Shakespeare), "The Winter's Tale" (Amerinda/HERE Arts), "Poppea" (Krannert Center, Illinois), "The Magic Flute" (Glimmerglass), "Macbeth" (NYC Parks), "Miss Lead" (59e59). Upcoming: "Midsummer Night's Dream" (South Dakota Shakespeare), "The Revolutionists" (Park Square Theatre MN), "The Great Leap" (Long Wharf). This June she will be performing her solo show "Where We Belong" at Shakespeare's Globe and RichMix in London.

Sayet says, "'Henry IV' is unique because although it is called a history, it is a fiction in which as much of the play is set in the tavern as in the court. Shakespeare looks at these mythic figures' struggles as a divided family full of flaws, where the sides of battle are not clear. It shows us the cost of war and the struggles of leadership, while holding some of Shakespeare's most dynamic characters: The calculating King Henry IV, the impulsive Hotspur, the ludicrous Falstaff, and the unpredictable Prince Hal (soon to be Henry V). It is at once a comedy of drunken fools, the tale of an epic battle, and the coming of age story of Prince who will have to decide what kind of leader he is going to be. I'm interested in how the play asks questions about honor, leadership, family, and having to choose what we value most.

Aaliyah Habeeb (King Henry IV) received her MFA from Rutgers University. In 2018, she was awarded the Nataasha van Kampen Grant to shadow at Shakespeare's Globe on the production of "Othello." Recent credits include: "Roan @ the Gates" (Luna Stage); "Back to the Real" (Crossroads Theatre); "Surely Goodness & Mercy" (Writers Theatre NJ). New York credits: 'Lucrece' in "The Rape of Lucrece" (New York Shakespeare Exchange); "The Fabulous Miss Marie" (New Federal Theatre); "Love Ya Like A Sis" (Venus/Adonis Festival). APDTA

Michele Tauber's (Falstaff) recent work includes "Extraordinary" (Theatre Brut NJ Repertory). Her New York theatre credits include, "The Charity That Began at Home" (Mint Theatre Co.), and multiple shows with The Acting Company including "The Rivals" (Mrs. Malaprop), "Macbeth," "O, Pioneers," "The Comedy of Errors" (Adriana), "Romeo & Juliet" (Nurse). Regional Theatre credits include, "A Christmas Carol" at the McCarter Theatre Center as well as roles at the Syracuse Stage, Actor's Theatre of Louisville Humana Festival, IRT, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Arkansas & Texas Shakespeare Festivals. Tauber was also a co-creator of "I Promised Myself to Live Faster" (Pig Iron Theatre Company). She has also worked at the Olney, Two River Theatre Co., The REP at the University of Delaware, Cleveland Playhouse, Capital Repertory Theatre (pride&prejudice), and two seasons with the Provincetown Tennessee William's Festival (Orpheus Descending). Television credits include: "Orange is the New Black," "Bull," "Boardwalk Empire," "Law & Order," "Kate & Allie," "The Street," and Michele will be featured in 4 episodes on the new season of "Search Party" on TBS.

Please call the box office at 860.486.2113 for tickets and additional information or visit www.crt.uconn.edu for specific show dates and times because performance schedules vary and are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Gerry Goodstein.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You