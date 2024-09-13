PERFECTLY WESTPORT Comes to Westport Country Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present “Perfectly Westport,” a Fireside Chat with USA Today bestselling author Emily Liebert of Westport, on Monday, September 30, at 7 p.m. Liebert will be interviewed on stage by Samantha Yanks, editor-in-chief, Westport, Weston and Wilton Magazine, and co-founder of The Connecticut Edit. Following the conversation there will be a book signing in the lobby, with books available for purchase.

The talk will range from story inspiration, finding an agent, and getting published, to editing, ghostwriting for celebrities, and balancing career and motherhood.

“I am thrilled that Emily Liebert, bestselling author, celebrity ghost writer, and Westport native will be joining us for a one-night talk on all things book life,” said Alison Smith, vice chair, Westport Country Playhouse board of trustees. “Not only do I personally love Emily's writing, I also love how her novels weave in tastes of Westport. Right when I am engaged in the story, the main character is headed to Kawa Ni and I have the Pavlovian reaction that makes me want to head there too!! Even more exciting is that the chat will be moderated by Samantha Yanks, whose digital platform, The Connecticut Edit, is the best source for all things happening in Fairfield County and is sure to create some excellent conversation with Emily. Join me at this can't-miss event!"

Emily Liebert is the author of six novels: “You Knew Me When” (2013), “When We Fall” (2014), “Those Secrets We Keep” (2015), and “Some Women” (2016), all with Penguin Random House, and “Pretty Revenge” (2019) and “Perfectly Famous” (2020), both with Simon & Schuster. She also authored “Facebook Fairytales”–a work of narrative nonfiction, based on the transformative power of Facebook connections, including a foreword with Mark Zuckerberg.

Additionally, Liebert is a New York Times bestselling celebrity ghostwriter/collaborator, the books correspondent for Westport, Weston & Wilton Magazine, and has been featured often in the press by outlets such as “Today Show,” “The Rachael Ray Show, “Anderson Cooper,” FOX News, “Good Day New York,” Oprah Radio, Martha Stewart Radio, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, InStyle, People StyleWatch, Good Housekeeping, OK!, Nylon, Woman’s World, WWD, Woman’s Day, The New York Post, The Washington Post, The New York Daily News, The Chicago Tribune, Boston Herald, and People.com. Liebert lives in Westport, CT with her two sons.

Samantha Yanks is the editor-in-chief of Westport, Weston & Wilton Magazine. She is the founder of the content, marketing, and branding firm, Samantha Yanks Creative; and co-founder of The Connecticut Edit, a digital platform for Fairfield and Litchfield County’s buzziest restaurants, newest openings, upcoming events, noteworthy creators, favorite shops, and the platform’s philanthropic partnerships. Formerly the longtime editor-in-chief of Modern Luxury’s Hamptons and Gotham magazines, Yanks honed her skills in fashion as senior accessories editor at O, The Oprah Magazine, and accessories editor at Vogue. She is also an on-air personality on numerous television segments discussing luxury lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. She has appeared on NBC, CBS, Fox, Bloomberg, News 12 Connecticut, and the Martha Stewart and Howard Stern shows on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Today, Yanks focuses on mentoring talent in the media space, sitting on the advisory boards of content startups, and giving back to the community. With a focus on nonprofits in Connecticut, Yanks is working with Connecticut Children’s, Filling in the Blanks, BCRF, 1st Serve Bridgeport, Connecticut Foodshare, and Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County. A graduate of Tulane University, Yanks lives in Westport with her husband, daughter, and yellow lab.

Tickets are $35, general admission, seating unreserved. Running time is approximately 70 minutes.

Comments